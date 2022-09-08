ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Volatility In Markets Decreases After Dow Surges Over 400 Points

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 6:17 AM | 1 min read
Volatility In Markets Decreases After Dow Surges Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks surged the most in around one month amid easing in bond yields on Wednesday.

The tech-laden Nasdaq index led gains on Wednesday, after recording losses for seven straight sessions. Investors also ignored hawkish comments by Fed officials on Wednesday.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell from the three-month high level recorded earlier during the session, which provided boost to shares including, Microsoft Corp MSFT, Tesla Inc TSLA and Amazon.com Inc AMZN.

The Nasdaq 100 jumped 2.07% to close at 12,259.39 on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 rose 1.83%. The Dow Jones jumped around 436 points to settle at 31,581.28 in the previous session.

Majority of the sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with consumer discretionary and utilities stocks recording the biggest surge on Wednesday. Energy, however, was the worst performing sector, dropping around 1.2% in the previous session.

The Chicago Board Options Exchange's CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) dipped 8.4% to close at 24.64 points on Wednesday.

What is CBOE Volatility Index?

The CBOE Volatility Index, popularly known as VIX, is a measure of the equity market's expectation of volatility based on S&P 500 index call and put options.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CBOE Volatility IndexNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading Ideas