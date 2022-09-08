ñol

Boeing To $233? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 8, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read
Boeing To $233? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on The Boeing Company BA from $215 to $233. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Boeing shares rose 0.5% to $156.65 in pre-market trading.
  • RBC Capital boosted Casey's General Stores, Inc. CASY price target from $238 to $250. RBC Capital analyst Irene Nattel maintained the stock with a Sector Perform rating. Casey's shares fell 1.5% to $217.90 in pre-market trading.
  • Baird cut Couchbase, Inc. BASE price target from $25 to $22. Baird analyst Rob Oliver maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Couchbase shares rose 2.1% to close at $14.85 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel cut HubSpot, Inc. HUBS price target from $425 to $375. Stifel analyst Parker Lane maintained a Buy rating on the stock. HubSpot shares fell 6.1% to close at $292.30 on Wednesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $282 to $269. Wells Fargo analyst Allison Poliniak Cusic maintained the stock with an Overweight. FedEx rose 0.3% to $202.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Citigroup cut DocuSign, Inc. DOCU price target from $90 to $68. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating on the stock. DocuSign shares rose 0.1% to $55.20 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Fed's Powell Speech In Focus

