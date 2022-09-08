- Amazon.com Inc AMZN chief Andy Jassy acknowledged slowing down the hiring rate citing pandemic-induced overexpansion, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Amazon looks to scale back following a massive hiring spree to contain customer demand, primarily in its fulfillment networks.
- Amazon reported slowing sales and the second quarter of net loss in Q2 as it faced continued weakness in its retail operations after a pandemic boom.
- Jassy has been working on cutting back on the excesses of the company's breakneck expansion of its e-commerce operation during the pandemic since he succeeded Jeff Bezos.
- Amazon attempted to shed some warehouse space by subletting it out and deferring the construction of new warehouses. It also closed down many of the company's brick-and-mortar retail stores.
- Amazon sought additional revenue in healthcare beyond its e-commerce and cloud computing services businesses.
- Amazon saw a growing workforce joining unions in quest of better pay and workplace conditions.
- Tech giants, including Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google, and Meta Platforms Inc META, looked to downsize the workforce lest they fail to meet the standards.
