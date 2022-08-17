Amazon's Pay, Work Condition Woes Come Into Limelight As More Workers Join Unions

Amazon.com Inc AMZN workers have filed a petition for a proposed unit of 400 people to hold a union election at a company warehouse near Albany, New York, CNBC reports.
The Amazon Labor Union affiliated group sought National Labor Relations Board's permission to hold a vote at the ALB1 facility.
Heather Goodall, the lead organizer of the effort who has worked at the facility since February, said Amazon was an abusive, intimidating employer and sought higher wages, among other improvements to working conditions, Bloomberg reports.
They looked to hold a news conference on August 17 to discuss the union campaign. Amazon held meetings at ALB1 discouraging employees from unionizing.
Amazon also fought to get the vote at its JFK8 warehouse thrown out, blaming the ALU and NLRB for manipulating the election.
Reportedly over 150 Amazon workers at its largest air hub in California, known as KSBD, walked off the job earlier this week to demand higher pay and safety improvements.
Earlier this year, a study suggested that Amazon warehouse workers in the U.S. suffered severe injuries at twice the rate of rival companies.
Price Action: AMZN shares traded lower by 0.89% at $143.49 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
