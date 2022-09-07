- Glaukos Corporation GKOS gained 17.3% to $56.40 after the company announced topline data for both Phase 3 pivotal trials of iDose TR that successfully achieved its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoints through 3 months in both Phase 3 trials and demonstrated excellent tolerability and a favorable safety profile through 12 months.
- Seres Therapeutics, Inc. MCRB gained 14.2% to $6.16. Seres Therapeutics announced completion of rolling BLA submission to the FDA for investigational microbiome therapeutic SER-109 for recurrent C. Difficile infection.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP surged 14% to $8.39. Tupperware Brands named Douglas Lane as Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategy.
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO jumped 12% to $46.98. Academy Sports And Outdoors reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 5.8% year-on-year to $1.69 billion.
- Coupa Software Incorporated COUP rose 10.5% to $61.65 as the company posted better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong forecast for FY23. The company also announced a $100 million buyback program.
- Verve Therapeutics, Inc. VERV gained 9.6% to $39.84.
- Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. TKC surged 8.4% to $3.4050.
- Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX jumped 8.2% to $26.39.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR gained 7.7% to $25.82.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG gained 7% to $298.15.
- HealthEquity, Inc. HQY climbed 4.8% to $66.45 following upbeat quarterly sales.
