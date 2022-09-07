U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 173 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH shares jumped 91.3% to close at $28.50 on Tuesday amid post-IPO volatility.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE rose 66.3% to close at $15.70 on Tuesday after the company announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA).
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM shares jumped 55% to settle at $22.79 after the company announced it will be acquired by CommerceHub for $23.10 per share.
- ADT Inc. ADT rose 16.4% to close at $8.39 after the company announced it has secured investments totaling $1.5 billion from State Farm and Google.
- Wingstop Inc. WING jumped 9.1% to close at $132.04.
- Frontline Ltd. FRO rose 9% to settle at $12.99 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $16.
- Tellurian Inc. TELL gained 9.1% to close at $4.45.
- Euronav NV EURN jumped 8.8% to settle at $17.65 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $14 to $20.
- EQRx, Inc. EQRX climbed 8.5% to close at $5.13.
- CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP gained 7.5% to settle at $76.20 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 500.
- Manchester United plc MANU rose 7.3% to close at $14.45 amid continued talks of a potential sale. New reports suggest that it would take about £3.75 billion ($4.32 billion) to purchase the English football club from the Glazer family.
- Udemy, Inc. UDMY climbed 7.1% to close at $15.29.
- Outfront Media Inc. OUT rose 6.8% to settle at $18.46 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.
