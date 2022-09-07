U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping around 173 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.

Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH shares jumped 91.3% to close at $28.50 on Tuesday amid post-IPO volatility.

IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE rose 66.3% to close at $15.70 on Tuesday after the company announced positive data from the second Phase 3 trial of Zimura (avacincaptad pegol) for geographic atrophy (GA).

ChannelAdvisor Corporation ECOM shares jumped 55% to settle at $22.79 after the company announced it will be acquired by CommerceHub for $23.10 per share.

ADT Inc. ADT rose 16.4% to close at $8.39 after the company announced it has secured investments totaling $1.5 billion from State Farm and Google.

Wingstop Inc. WING jumped 9.1% to close at $132.04.

Frontline Ltd. FRO rose 9% to settle at $12.99 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $11 to $16.

Tellurian Inc. TELL gained 9.1% to close at $4.45.

Euronav NV EURN jumped 8.8% to settle at $17.65 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $14 to $20.

EQRx, Inc. EQRX climbed 8.5% to close at $5.13.

CoStar Group, Inc. CSGP gained 7.5% to settle at $76.20 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P 500.

Manchester United plc MANU rose 7.3% to close at $14.45 amid continued talks of a potential sale. New reports suggest that it would take about £3.75 billion ($4.32 billion) to purchase the English football club from the Glazer family.

Udemy, Inc. UDMY climbed 7.1% to close at $15.29.

climbed 7.1% to close at $15.29. Outfront Media Inc. OUT rose 6.8% to settle at $18.46 after it was announced the company is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600.