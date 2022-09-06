- Citigroup cut the price target on FedEx Corporation FDX from $270 to $225. Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee also downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. FedEx shares fell 3% to trade at $202.52 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs cut Patterson Companies, Inc. PDCO price target from $34 to $30. Goldman Sachs analyst Nathan Rich maintained the stock with a Neutral rating. Patterson shares fell 0.1% to $25.34 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse cut price target on CME Group Inc. CME from $216 to $210. CME shares rose 0.9% to trade at $196.39 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Signify Health, Inc. SGFY from $20 to $30.5. Signify Health shares rose 0.2% to $28.83 on Tuesday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST from $6 to $5. Aquestive Therapeutics shares fell 2.7% to $1.2750 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital raised price target for Greif, Inc. GEF from $52 to $70. Greif shares fell 0.8% to $66.75 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on International Seaways, Inc. INSW from $35 to $45. International Seaways shares rose 4.6% to $32.05 on Tuesday.
Check out this: US Stock Futures Higher After Recording Losses For Third Straight Week
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.