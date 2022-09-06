Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones closed lower by more than 300 points on Friday despite upbeat nonfarm payrolls data. The US economy added 315,000 jobs last month, beating average economist estimates of 298,000 jobs. The U.S. unemployment rate, however, increased to 3.7%, missing the 3.5% level economists had projected. Wages were up 5.2% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from July.

All the three major indices recorded their third weekly loss in a row, with the Dow dropping around 3%, and the S&P 500 down around 3.3%. Equity markets in the US were closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

U.S. Services Purchasing Managers' Index for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET, while the ISM services index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The ISM services index is expected to decline to 55.1 in August from previous reading of 56.7.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 171 points to 31,483.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 21.50 points to 3,946.00. Futures for the Nasdaq index rose 71.50 points to 12,175.75.

Oil prices traded mostly higher as Brent crude futures fell 0.2% to trade at $95.52 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 2.6% to trade at $89.11 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index gained 0.2%, London’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index rose 0.4%. The French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%, while German DAX gained 0.3%.

The S&P Global Eurozone construction PMI dropped to 44.2 in August from 45.7 in the prior month. The S&P Global German construction PMI dropped to 42.6 in August from 43.7 in the previous month, while factory orders in the country dropped 1.1% month-over-month in July. French construction PMI slipped to 48.2 in August from 48.6 a month ago. Retail sales in the UK rose by 0.5% on a like-for-like basis during August from a year earlier, compared to a 1.6% increase in July.

Asian markets traded mixed today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.02%, China’s Shanghai Composite rose 1.36%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.05%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%, while India’s S&P BSE SENSEX rose 0.3%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia increased the cash rate by 50bps to 2.35% at its September meeting. Australian current account surplus increased to AUD 18.3 billion in the second quarter versus AUD 2.8 billion during the previous period. Nominal wages in Japan surged 1.8% from a year ago in July.



Broker Recommendation

Keybanc maintained Carrier Global Corporation CARR with an Overweight and raised the price target from $44 to $45.

Carrier Global shares fell 2% to $38.78 in pre-market trading.



Breaking News

CVS Health Corp CVS agreed to buy Signify Health, Inc. SGFY for around $8 billion in cash.

agreed to buy for around $8 billion in cash. Netflix Inc NFLX is reportedly in talks to introduce a new ad-based subscription service in Australia — but cryptocurrency-related content won’t be a part of it.

is reportedly in talks to introduce a new ad-based subscription service in Australia — but cryptocurrency-related content won’t be a part of it. Ireland's data privacy regulator, the Data Protection Commission (DPC), has decided to levy a record fine of €405 million ($402 million) against Meta Platforms Inc META -owned Instagram following an investigation into its handling of children's data, a spokesperson confirmed to Benzinga in an emailed statement.

(DPC), has decided to levy a record fine of €405 million ($402 million) against -owned following an investigation into its handling of children's data, a spokesperson confirmed to Benzinga in an emailed statement. Nio Inc NIO has launched its augmented reality (AR) glasses, co-developed with AR device maker Nreal, now available for pre-order on the NIO App in China, the company said in a statement.



