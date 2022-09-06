The president of Ukraine spoke virtually ahead of the opening bell for the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday. Here’s why he was part of the ceremony and what he had to say about his country.

What Happened: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke before the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday morning as part of a new initiative called Advantage Ukraine.

Zelensky said the most important item for many is the ability to work to benefit family and country.

“In Ukraine, we are fighting for everything that you have,” Zelensky said. “We have achieved significant results.”

Zelensky said the country’s struggle against Russia has united the whole world, and he welcomes continued support to help the country.

“We are rebuilding our economy.”

The president said there is an opportunity for American businesses to work with Ukraine in the new effort.

“Share the victory with us. We will tell the world why Ukraine is the place for good investments and financial opportunities.”

The NYSE welcomes H.E. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine and guests in recognition of @WPP #AdvantageUkraine. To honor the occasion @ZelenskyyUa virtually joins Lynn Martin, NYSE President to ring The Opening Bell pic.twitter.com/XKJphNrXiy — NYSE 🏛 (@NYSE) September 6, 2022

Why It’s Important: The New York Stock Exchange, which is owned by Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE, welcomed Zelensky to speak virtually and several guests in person to celebrate the launch of the Advantage Ukraine initiative.

The new program hopes to land financing in Ukraine to help the country restore its economy after the invasion by Russia.

Zelensky also met virtually with NYSE President Lynn Martin and other business leaders ahead of the virtual bell ringing.

Several U.S. brands including Nike Inc NKE and McDonald’s Inc MCD have reopened locations in Ukraine. Although, many businesses in Ukraine that are owned by or headquartered in other countries like the U.S. remain closed as the war continues in the region.

The International Monetary Fund estimates Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 35% in 2022 as a result of the war and closed businesses.

The support of the New York Stock Exchange in the efforts to support Ukraine could see businesses reopen in the region or make new investments in the country.

“Invest in Ukraine, this will be your success,” Zelensky said to end his speech.

Photo: Courtesy of President Of Ukraine on Scott Beale flickr