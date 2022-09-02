ñol

Calavo Growers And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 10:53 AM | 1 min read
Calavo Growers And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday

 


  • Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. SHPH shares tumbled 63.3% to $19.25 amid post-IPO volatility.

  • Addentax Group Corp. ATXG dipped 46.6% to $16.03. Addentax shares tumbled 95% on Thursday following the company's uplisting and IPO.

  • Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW fell 15.5% to $35.22 after reporting downbeat Q3 earnings.

  • GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT declined 13.1% to $20.55. Gigacloud Technology, last month, priced its IPO at $12.25 per share.

  • Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. PACB dropped 9.3% to $5.34.

  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY fell 5.8% to $20.23.

  • Novonix Limited NVX dropped 5.7% to $5.93.

  • Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON declined 5.6% to $9.70. UBS maintained Peloton Interactive with a Sell and lowered the price target from $13 to $8.


