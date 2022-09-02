ñol

NVIDIA To $170; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 10:15 AM | 1 min read
NVIDIA To $170; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes
  • Needham cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $185 to $170. Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained the stock with a Buy. NVIDIA shares fell 0.1% to trade at $139.32 on Friday. NVIDIA shares dropped 7.7% on Thursday after the company said its China sales are being restricted by the U.S. government.
  • BMO Capital cut Broadcom Inc. AVGO price target from $675 to $650. BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. Broadcom shares rose 4.7% to $515.20 on Friday.
  • Baird cut price target on Duluth Holdings Inc. DLTH from $11 to $9. Duluth shares fell 4.2% to $8.26 on Friday.
  • Morgan Stanley reduced the price target for PVH Corp. PVH from $83 to $51. PVH shares fell 0.6% to $55.55 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted the price target on Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU from $296 to $333. Lululemon shares rose 11.3% to $327.57 on Friday.
  • Benchmark reduced price target for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. FLWS from $17 to $13. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM shares fell 3.2% to $7.50 on Friday.
  • Needham cut the price target on ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW from $37 to $30. ACI Worldwide shares fell 1.3% to trade at $22.96 on Friday.

Posted In: Apparel, Accessories & Luxury GoodsConsumer DiscretionaryPT ChangesNewsPrice TargetSmall CapMarketsAnalyst Ratings