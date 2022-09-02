ñol

HashiCorp, Pagerduty, Lululemon And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 7:53 AM | 1 min read
HashiCorp, Pagerduty, Lululemon And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
  • Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. HOLI surged 13.5% to $19.25 in pre-market trading. A consortium led by Hollysys Automation’s management is looking to take the US-listed company private in a deal valuing the company at $1.8 billion, Reuters reported.
  • HashiCorp, Inc. HCP jumped 12.3% to $34.00 in pre-market trading after the company posted upbeat Q2 results and issued a strong forecast.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. KPTI rose 10.9% to $5.78 in pre-market trading. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported inducement grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).
  • Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU climbed 9.8% to $323.28 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and boosted its annual projections.
  • Pagerduty Inc PD rose 8.7% to $26.20 in pre-market trading as the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and increased its guidance for the year.
  • Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 7.8% to $22.95 in pre-market trading after dropping 8% on Thursday.
  • Rover Group, Inc. ROVR shares gained 7% to $3.96 in pre-market trading.
  • 3D Systems Corporation DDD rose 6.2% to $10.40 in pre-market trading after declining more than 3% on Thursday.
  • Broadcom Inc. AVGO gained 1.7% to $500.19 in pre-market trading as the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter.

