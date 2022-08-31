U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 20.9% to close at $4.17.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT jumped 17.1% to close at $9.10 after B. Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced an $11 price target.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI jumped 16.7% to close at $10.76.

International Game Technology announced an agreement to settle legal proceedings related to Benson V. Double Down Interactive.

Avid Technology, Inc. AVID gained 12.1% to close at $27.04. Avid Technology will replace Plantronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 1.

Big Lots, Inc. BIG surged 11.7% to close at $24.08 after the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.6% year-on-year to $1.346 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Comparable sales decreased 9.2%.

8x8, Inc. EGHT fell 11.2% to close at $5.27.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL gained 10.9% to settle at $18.62. Global Ship Lease announced forward charter agreements with Hapag-Lloyd for six ECO 6,900 TEU ships for $393 million.

American Woodmark Corporation AMWD rose 10.5% to close at $52.44 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 6.4% to settle at $21.43.

rose 6.4% to settle at $21.43. Xometry, Inc. XMTR gained 5.4% to settle at $51.08.