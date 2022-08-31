U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Tuesday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving lower in the previous session.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. FRGE rose 20.9% to close at $4.17.
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT jumped 17.1% to close at $9.10 after B. Riley upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and announced an $11 price target.
- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI jumped 16.7% to close at $10.76.
- International Game Technology announced an agreement to settle legal proceedings related to Benson V. Double Down Interactive.
- Avid Technology, Inc. AVID gained 12.1% to close at $27.04. Avid Technology will replace Plantronics in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Thursday, September 1.
- Big Lots, Inc. BIG surged 11.7% to close at $24.08 after the company reported a second-quarter FY22 sales decline of 7.6% year-on-year to $1.346 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Comparable sales decreased 9.2%.
- 8x8, Inc. EGHT fell 11.2% to close at $5.27.
- Global Ship Lease, Inc. GSL gained 10.9% to settle at $18.62. Global Ship Lease announced forward charter agreements with Hapag-Lloyd for six ECO 6,900 TEU ships for $393 million.
- American Woodmark Corporation AMWD rose 10.5% to close at $52.44 after reporting better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY rose 6.4% to settle at $21.43.
- Xometry, Inc. XMTR gained 5.4% to settle at $51.08.
