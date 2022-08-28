Here's How Much Princess Diana's 1985 Ford Escort Sold For At Auction

Diana, Princess of Wales, drove a black Ford Motor Company F Escort RS Turbo Series 1 in the 1980s. In a recent auction, the car was sold for a whopping $857,712, which includes a buyer's premium of 12.5%.
A British bidder was the winner of the auction, which was carried out by Silverstone.
As a price comparison, during an auction by Silverstone last year, a white 1985 Ford Escort RS Turbo S1 was sold for $73,900.
During the same year, the Ford Escort Ghia, which Prince Charles gave Diana as an engagement gift, was auctioned off for $55,100.
Princess Diana, who died 25 years ago, used the car for casual outings and was frequently spotted in London's upmarket Chelsea and Kensington neighborhoods between 1985 and 1988.
Many times she was pictured with the vehicle outside boutique shops in Chelsea. One press photo shows the future King, Prince William, sitting in the back, with his mother smiling at the wheel.
According to the auctioneer Jonathan Humbert, there had been massive interest in the car, and it had received the firm's most significant number of telephone bids in 12 years.
The vehicle is believed to be unique as the first and only black RS Turbo Series 1, as requested by S014 for discretion, instead of the white manufactured model.
"We have sold a number of motorcars that have had a royal pedigree, but this car ticks every box in terms of history, rarity, condition, and mileage. The market adores early Ford RS models," said Arwel Richards, a Silverstone Auctions classic car specialist.
"When Royal cars come to auction, they're usually Rolls-Royces or Range Rovers, so to offer the best example of the working class hero's sports hatchback with such provenance is perhaps unique and therefore very exciting," he added.
According to the report, the car was driven for a few years and then returned to the Ford Motor Company in May 1988 with 6,800 miles on the odometer before being passed into private hands.
Photo: Silverstone Auctions
