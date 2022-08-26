Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor F we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 59% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $336,803 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $830,120.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $25.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $19.00 $396.0K 14.1K 9.2K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $16.00 $71.7K 47.6K 191 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $52.1K 49.6K 299 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $48.0K 90.4K 5.0K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $22.00 $47.8K 2.5K 281

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/16/22 $19.00 $396.0K 14.1K 9.2K F PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $16.00 $71.7K 47.6K 191 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $17.00 $52.1K 49.6K 299 F CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $17.00 $48.0K 90.4K 5.0K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/21/24 $22.00 $47.8K 2.5K 281

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 43,011,945, the price of F is down -2.76% at $15.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Benchmark has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $23.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $14.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Ford Motor, which currently sits at a price target of $16.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Ford Motor, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.