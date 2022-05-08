Ford Motor Selling 8M Shares Of Rivian Automotive: Report

Ford Motor Company F will sell 8 million Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN shares, according to a CNBC report. The post-IPO lockup period for Rivian ends on Sunday.
- Ford will sell the shares with the help of Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.
- In March, Rivian reported fourth-quarter revenue of $54 million, missing a consensus estimate of $60 million.
Also Read: Rivian CEO: Raw Material Shortage Will Severely Limit EV Battery Production
- The EV manufacturer said in March it is expected to produce 25,000 electric trucks and SUVs this year.
- The total fiscal year revenue was $55 million with 920 vehicle deliveries. The company delivered 909 vehicles in the fourth quarter.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM also plans to sell a Rivian share block of between 13 million and 15 million for an unknown seller.
