Jim Cramer Prefers McDonald's Over This Stock: 'I Think McDonald's Is Going To $300'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marvell Technology, Inc. MRVL did a "good job, not a great job. The stock is trading down a little bit." He added, "Demand is very good, they can’t meet all of it. They’ve got some supply issues. It’s not a perfect quarter."

Tellurian Inc. TELL is "terrific. It’s Charif Souki. It is obviously a speculative situation, but I would do it," Cramer said.

When asked about Antero Resources Corporation AR, he said, "Take out your $3, and then you’re going to let the rest run because, I’ve got to tell you, I think Antero is an excellent company."

Cramer said Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK is another one of these firms having a high yield. "I do not trust companies with that big a yield," he added.

The "Mad Money" host said he is not crazy about Verizon Communications Inc. VZ. "It does yield 5.85%. They have the ability to raise the dividend, but I think over time it’s a wasting asset. If it does jump to like $45 or $46, I think you’re going to have to let it go. I’m very sorry," he added.

Cramer said Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM is "OK" but he prefers McDonald's Corporation MCD over it. "I think McDonald’s is going to $300. Domino's Pizza, Inc. DPZ I think is as good as Yum Brands, though," he added.