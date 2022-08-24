Ron DeSantis Mimics Top Gun's Maverick In 'Top Gov' Ad, But Resembles A Former Democratic Governor

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is seeking reelection in November, put out a new campaign video taking on “corporate media.”

The advertisement comes as DeSantis builds support as a leading Republican candidate for the 2024 Presidential Election.

What Happened: The ad sees DeSantis imitate Maverick, the fictional Navy pilot played by Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” and “Top Gun: Maverick” from Paramount Global PARAPARAA.

“Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media,” First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis tweeted with the video.

The video features DeSantis’ "rules of engagement," including "Don’t fire unless fired upon, Never back down from a fight" and "Don’t accept their narrative."

DeSantis says the rules of engagement take on corporate media and shows clips of him battling with reporters at press conferences and publicly.

Top Gov… Dogfighting… Taking on the Corporate Media…



Rules of Engagement are as Follows:



� pic.twitter.com/tG7iMCAXvY — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 23, 2022

DeSantis, dressed in a bomber jacket and portraying similar scenes from the Top Gun movies, is shown in the cockpit of a fighter jet at the end of the ad.

Related Link: Trump Is The Favorite To Win The 2024 Election If You Listen To Canadian Betting Markets

Why It’s Important: By riffing on a popular movie — “Top Gun: Maverick" is the highest grossing movie in 2022 — DeSantis intends to create strong brand awareness for his campaign.

But observers promptly compared it to the widely panned 'tank video' from 1988 featuring former U.S. Presidential candidate and Democratic Governor Michael Dukakis.

DeSantis, who is taking on U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist this fall, served in the Navy as a JAG officer and was awarded with a Bronze Star Medal. DeSantis still serves in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

He also credited his wife with the idea for the ad in an appearance on “Fox & Friends.”

“I think it was something that my wife initially thought about,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis has seen public support increase for a potential bid as the 2024 Presidential candidate for the Republican party. Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk voiced his support for DeSantis earlier this year.

On betting exchanges, DeSantis has been rapidly moving to the lead candidate and front runner to win the 2024 Presidential election.

DeSantis is tied with former President Donald Trump as the favorite at +300 on the DraftKings Inc. DKNG betting platform in Canada. Betting on elections is not currently supported by many U.S. betting exchanges.

Betting exchange company PredictIt, which offers $1.00 payout for the winners of certain outcomes, lists DeSantis as the favorite at 31 cents. Trump and Joe Biden are listed close behind at 25 cents and 22 cents, respectively.