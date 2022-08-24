Lyft Joins The Likes Of Amazon To Sublease Offices To Curb Costs: Report

- Lyft, Inc LYFT looks to sublease a significant part of some of its most prominent U.S. offices, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Uber Technologies, Inc UBER counterpart joined an array of companies aiming to shrink its real estate footprint to adjust to more remote working employees.
- Lyft aims to rent out parts of its office space in San Francisco, New York City, Nashville, and Seattle.
- Lyft will lease 45% of the combined 615,000 square feet across those four locations to other businesses, the report added.
- Lyft plans to rent entire floors to others while maintaining separate entries for its staff and operations.
- In March, Lyft said over 4,000 office employees could work remotely indefinitely.
- Amazon.com Inc AMZN shared plans to sublet at least 10 million square feet of space and vacate even more by ending leases with landlords.
- Contrastingly, Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google aimed to spend $1 billion buying real estate in central London. It shared plans to spend $7 billion on more space for its offices and data centers in the U.S.
- Lyft and Uber explored ways to trim costs amid the challenging macroeconomic environment.
- In July, Lyft laid off about 60 employees and folded its car-rental business for riders. In May, Uber paused hiring.
- Price Action: LYFT shares closed lower by 1.1% at $15.35 on Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
