Amazon Continues To Explore Cost Cutting Options As Pandemic Recovery Cools Online Shopping

- Amazon.Com, Inc AMZN looked to sublet at least 10 million square feet of space and vacate even more by ending leases with landlords, Bloomberg reports.
- Amazon shocked investors after reporting slowing growth and a weak profit outlook attributed to overbuilding during the pandemic.
- Amazon could try to negotiate lease terminations with existing landlords, including Prologis, Inc PLD.
- Also Read: Amazon Explores Service That Could Reduce Its Capex
- Amazon has tasked the KBC Advisors to evaluate the warehouse network and determine where to sublet and terminate leases.
- The 10 million square feet Amazon looked to sublet is equivalent to about 12 of its largest fulfillment centers or about 5% of the square footage added during the pandemic.
- Excessive warehouse capacity is acting as a pain point following pandemic recovery.
- The excess capacity includes warehouses in New York, New Jersey, Southern California, and Atlanta.
- The overabundance of space could far exceed 10 million square feet.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 0.71% at $2,167 premarket on the last check Monday.
