Alphabet Eyes Manhattan Building For $2.1B Amid Hybrid Work Trend
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is looking to acquire a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion to anchor its new Hudson Square campus, the company wrote in its blog.
- The move highlights Google's importance of coming together in person to collaborate and build community despite its shift towards the flexible hybrid approach to work.
- Google will also exercise the option to purchase St. John's Terminal building on its existing plans to invest over $250 million in 2021 in its New York campus presence and accomplish its racial equity commitments.
- The St. John's Terminal site at 550 Washington Street, Google's most prominent office outside California, which Google currently leases, expects to open by mid-2023. St. John's Terminal is a former freight facility reimagined into a highly adaptable and connected building. The transaction will close in the Q1 of 2022.
- Google disclosed substantial progress in building its 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus that will serve as the New York headquarters for its Global Business Organization.
- Construction is also proceeding at Pier 57, which will likely be over next year, helping it engage with its community neighbors. It will also include office space, a public food hall, community space, galleries, public rooftop space, and educational and environmental programs run by the Hudson River Park Trust.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.54% at $2,795.24 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga