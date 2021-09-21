 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alphabet Eyes Manhattan Building For $2.1B Amid Hybrid Work Trend
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
Share:
Alphabet Eyes Manhattan Building For $2.1B Amid Hybrid Work Trend
  • Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is looking to acquire a Manhattan office building for $2.1 billion to anchor its new Hudson Square campus, the company wrote in its blog.
  • The move highlights Google's importance of coming together in person to collaborate and build community despite its shift towards the flexible hybrid approach to work.
  • Google will also exercise the option to purchase St. John's Terminal building on its existing plans to invest over $250 million in 2021 in its New York campus presence and accomplish its racial equity commitments.
  • The St. John's Terminal site at 550 Washington Street, Google's most prominent office outside California, which Google currently leases, expects to open by mid-2023. St. John's Terminal is a former freight facility reimagined into a highly adaptable and connected building. The transaction will close in the Q1 of 2022.
  • Google disclosed substantial progress in building its 1.7 million-square-foot Hudson Square campus that will serve as the New York headquarters for its Global Business Organization.
  • Construction is also proceeding at Pier 57, which will likely be over next year, helping it engage with its community neighbors. It will also include office space, a public food hall, community space, galleries, public rooftop space, and educational and environmental programs run by the Hudson River Park Trust.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.54% at $2,795.24 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Project44 Acquires Last-Mile Tech Company Convey For $255M
Worksport Makes the Impossible Possible: Green-Energy Microgrid Systems Power EV Trucking and Off-Grid Lifestyling
Wish Patch To Be Replaced On Lakers Jersey As Latter Signs $100M Deal With South Korea's Bibigo
OpenSea Releases App: Here's Why You Can't Buy Or Sell NFTs On It
Bubblr's Ad-Free Marketplace to be Open Source, Spells Big News for Ethical Tech Community
Amazon Hiked Search Based Advertising Prices: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com