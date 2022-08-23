Nancy Pelosi's Husband Sentenced To Jail Time After Pleading Guilty To Drunken Driving

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), has pleaded guilty to driving under influence.
What Happened: Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty in front of Judge Joseph Solga of the Napa County Superior Court for the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, according to a statement issued by Napa County district attorney’s office.
The plea was made through Pelosi’s counsel Amanda Bevins who submitted plea forms signed by the speaker’s husband, according to the statement.
A second charge of driving with .08% blood alcohol or higher causing injury was dismissed by the judge “in the interests of justice.” Pelosi was arraigned on DUI charges earlier in the month.
The Punishment: Pelosi, 82, was sentenced to five days in jail and placed on summary probation for three years.
He’s been ordered to pay the victim $4,927.53 in restitution for medical bills and lost wages. An additional fine of $1,723 was also imposed, according to the district attorney’s office.
The judge gave Pelosi four days of credit for time already served in jail following his arrest and ordered him to perform eight hours of community service in place of the remaining one day, reported Reuters, citing Bevins.
Based on the conviction, Pelosi’s driver's license can be suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for one year.
Last month, Paul and Nancy Pelosi sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA after the couple came under increasing public scrutiny.
Read Next: Donald Trump Sues FBI: Wants 'Special Master' To Oversee Handling Of Materials Seized From Mar-A-Lago
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.