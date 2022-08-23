Nancy Pelosi's Husband Sentenced To Jail Time After Pleading Guilty To Drunken Driving

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif), has pleaded guilty to driving under influence.

What Happened: Paul Pelosi pleaded guilty in front of Judge Joseph Solga of the Napa County Superior Court for the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, according to a statement issued by Napa County district attorney’s office.

The plea was made through Pelosi’s counsel Amanda Bevins who submitted plea forms signed by the speaker’s husband, according to the statement.

A second charge of driving with .08% blood alcohol or higher causing injury was dismissed by the judge “in the interests of justice.” Pelosi was arraigned on DUI charges earlier in the month.

The Punishment: Pelosi, 82, was sentenced to five days in jail and placed on summary probation for three years.

He’s been ordered to pay the victim $4,927.53 in restitution for medical bills and lost wages. An additional fine of $1,723 was also imposed, according to the district attorney’s office.

The judge gave Pelosi four days of credit for time already served in jail following his arrest and ordered him to perform eight hours of community service in place of the remaining one day, reported Reuters, citing Bevins.

Based on the conviction, Pelosi’s driver's license can be suspended by the Department of Motor Vehicles for one year.

Last month, Paul and Nancy Pelosi sold shares of NVIDIA Corporation NVDA after the couple came under increasing public scrutiny.

