Vipshop Holdings, Signify Health And Other Big Gainers From Monday

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower with the Nasdaq Composite dropping more than 300 points on Monday. Here is the list of some big stocks moving higher in the previous session.
- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY shares gained 31.1% to close at $28.00 on Monday following media reports that Amazon.com Inc AMZN may be interested in acquiring the company.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE surged 22% to close at $26.84. Belite Bio initiated enrollment for the U.S. Phase 3 clinical trial of its lead asset LBS-008 in patients with Stargardt Disease (STGD1), a progressively blinding disease with no approved treatment.
- Privia Health Group, Inc. PRVA gained 15.1% to settle at $41.98. Privia Health recently said Q2 EPS results were higher year over year.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML rose 10.6% to close at $21.80.
- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD gained 8.8% to close at $185.00.
- Southwestern Energy Company SWN jumped 8.6% to settle at $8.08. Shares of several energy stocks traded higher amid Russia closing a gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited VIPS gained 7.9% to close at $10.78 after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform and announced a $12 price target. Vipshop, on Friday, reported a second-quarter FY22 revenue decline of 17.1% year-on-year to $3.66 billion, beating the consensus of $3.39 billion.
