Trump's Mar-A-Lago Search: Judge Who Signed Warrant Found FBI Evidence 'Reliable'

The judge who signed on the search warrant of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence this month said the sworn evidence placed before him by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) was “reliable.”
What Happened: Judge Bruce Reinhart explained his assessment about unsealing portions of the affidavit in a 13-page order, saying he was “satisfied” by the facts sworn by the affiant, as reported first by Politico.
See Also: How To Buy TMTG IPO Stock
Why It Matters: The U.S. Department of Justice has opposed making public details related to the search affidavit.
Reinhart said in his order that he balanced the government’s need for sealing the affidavit “against the public’s interest in disclosure.”
The judge noted the prosecutor's argument that redacting and unsealing the affidavit would render the document “devoid of content that would meaningfully enhance the public’s understanding of these events.”
Reinhart said there was “intense public and historical interest” in the “unprecedented search of a former President’s residence,” and the government has yet to show its administrative concerns are sufficient to justify the sealing of the affidavit.
Rep. Elizabeth Lynne Cheney (R-Wyo.), the vice chair of the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, said on Monday she was “disgusted” on learning that Trump had “released” the names of federal agents who executed the warrant.
Cheney’s comments came after Trump attacked her on his Trump Media & Technology Group-owned (TMTG) social media platform after losing a key primary election.
Price Action: TMTG is set be taken public by Digital World Acquisition Corp DWAC, whose shares ended little changed at $29.95 on Monday and fell 0.3% in extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Read Next: Elon Musk In Latest Meme Says This Technology Is 'Demonic' To An Extent World Has Never Seen Before
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.