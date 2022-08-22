Elon Musk In Latest Meme Says This Technology Is 'Demonic' To An Extent World Has Never Seen Before

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk shared a meme on Sunday, which termed the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) on the Franco-Swiss border a “demonic” technology.

What Happened: Musk posted a tweet Sunday resplendent with a frowning devil which bore the text, “Please let me use the CERN large hadron collider.”

“I am normal and can be trusted with a demonic technology, unlike anything the world has ever seen,” the meme added.

CERN is the french acronym for Conseil Européen pour la Recherche Nucléaire, which translates to European Council for Nuclear Research.

Why It Matters: CERN said it turned on the LHC on the evening of July 5 (local time). The research organization said after three years of “upgrade and maintenance work,” the particle collider will run at the record energy of 13.6 trillion electronvolts (TeV).

The LHC is known for the discovery of the Higgs Boson particle but research recently has been focused on the discovery of a hypothetical particle that could be the constituent of dark matter, according to CERN.

CERN said in its blog “Angels&Demons — the science behind the story” that the creation of black holes as a result of its experimentation is “very unlikely.”

Benzinga’s Take: Musk’s demon reference could be a light-hearted take on the title of CERN’s blog, which in turn is a play on “Angels & Demons,” a Ron Howard film in which Tom Hanks plays Harvard academic Robert Langdon.

