- Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN has submitted to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) a validation package for its monkeypox virus test in support of a request for full approval as a form of NYSDOH Laboratory Developed Test (LDT).
- The PCR-based diagnostic is designed to identify the genetic signature of the Clade II variant of the monkeypox virus currently prevalent in the U.S.
- Named the Linea Monkeypox Virus 1.0 Assay, the test would be the company's second successful LDT in less than one year if approved by the NYSDOH.
- Currently, the FDA has cleared one test to detect monkeypox, offered through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as an LDT.
- Applied DNA Sciences' Linea 2.0 COVID-19 Assay received conditional approval as an LDT from NYSDOH in January 2022.
- Earlier this week, Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI said it is evaluating the potential to develop a monkeypox rapid point-of-care (POC) test.
- Price Action: APDN shares are up 11.90% at $4.03 on the last check Thursday.
- Photo Jernej Furman from Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
