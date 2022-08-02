Applied DNA Sciences Shares Triples After Monkeypox Diagnostic Test Update

- Applied DNA Sciences Inc APDN has initiated analytical validation of a company-developed, PCR-based monkeypox virus test specific to the genetic signature of the monkeypox virus.
- The test has been developed as an NYSDOH Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) type.
- If Applied DNA validates the test, a validation package will be submitted to the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) for approval.
- If approved, the test will be used to power ADCL's monkeypox testing services.
- Applied DNA's monkeypox test utilizes an A17L gene-target specific to monkeypox that enables the qualitative detection and differentiation of the monkeypox virus from other non-variola orthopoxviruses using real-time PCR.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox.
- California confirmed 827 monkeypox cases, the second-largest state tally after the 1,390 infections documented in New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
- Price Action: APDN shares are up 236.3% at $2.29 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.