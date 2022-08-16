Rapid Test For Monkeypox? NY-Based Chembio Diagnostics Thinks They Can Pull It Off

Chembio Diagnostics Inc CEMI is evaluating the potential to develop a monkeypox rapid point-of-care (POC) test.
- Chembio is exploring the technical requirements for test development leveraging its multiple technology platforms, DPP, SURE CHECK, and STAT PAK, along with funding partners and the broader market opportunity.
- "We are in dialogue with leading health organizations at the federal and state level to evaluate the need for a rapid test to detect and diagnose monkeypox. We are assessing the market needs, timing, regulatory pathway, and investment required to develop a test," said Richard Eberly, President & CEO.
- There are now over 11,000 total confirmed monkeypox cases in the United States.
- Currently, the FDA has cleared one test to detect monkeypox, offered through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as a lab-developed test (LDT). The test utilizes a swab sample from a monkeypox lesion, creating the need for earlier detection to limit the spread.
- Chembio's proprietary DPP technology platform provides high-quality, rapid diagnostic results in 15 - 20 minutes using a small drop of blood from the fingertip or alternative samples.
- The DPP platform can detect up to eight test results from a single patient sample through advanced multiplexing.
- Price Action: CEMI shares are down 1.18% at $0.86 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
