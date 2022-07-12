A supporter of Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has allegedly killed an official of the leftist party belonging to the former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula.

What Happened: The Bolsonaro supporter and federal prison guard, Jorge José da Rocha, shouted support for Brazil’s president and shot Marcelo Arruda at his birthday party after turning up uninvited, reported Associated Press.

In return, Arruda, who was also a municipal guard and a supporter of Lula, fired back and wounded his assailant, who has been reportedly hospitalized.

Bolsonaro said he opposes any act of violence but did not touch upon the involvement of his supporter in the shootout.

Lula accused Bolsonaro of fostering hate speech on Twitter on Monday.

Também peço compreensão e solidariedade com os familiares de José da Rocha Guaranho, que perderam um pai e um marido para um discurso de ódio estimulado por um presidente irresponsável. — Lula (@LulaOficial) July 10, 2022

Why It Matters: Brazil is headed for a presidential election on Oct. 2, 2022. Elections will also be held for the nation’s legislative bodies and the post of vice president.

Bolsonaro is pitted against Lula who served as the country’s 35th president between January 2003 and December 2010.

The incumbent has been in power since 2019 and ran previously on a plank of improving the economy. Bolsonaro has been criticized for his past comments related to race, women, and homosexuality.

Recently, Bolsonaro called Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk a “legend of freedom” after the latter made a surprise visit to Brazil.

