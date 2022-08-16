Analyst Explains Why It Favors Salesforce, Smartsheet Versus Workday, Zoom, DocuSign, Asana

- Morgan Stanley analysts Keith Weiss and Josh Baer highlighted that SaaS valuations rebounded in recent months, with the average SaaS stock up 22% over the last three months (though still down ~34% YTD).
- The team thinks that companies demonstrate stable execution and highlight only isolated demand impacts, emphasizing margins and focusing on efficiency (protect FCF).
- At the same time, de-risking forward guidance stands the best chance for outperformance in Q2 results.
- With this backdrop in mind, the team favors the risk/reward at Salesforce, Inc CRM (OverWeight, $273 price target), with low investor growth expectations and little appreciation for the margin improvement story, and an underappreciated valuation.
- On the positive side, the team also likes Smartsheet Inc SMAR (OverWeight, $68 price target) at a ~50% discount to SaaS peers signifying a significant discount for a company inflecting FCF to positive this year, already embedding macro prudence in FY23 guidance.
- Tactically, the team sees a more challenging setup for Workday, Inc WDAY (OverWeight, $282 price target), which is a likely candidate for longer-sales cycles / slipped deals and still needs to de-risk H2.
- The team acknowledged Zoom Video Communications, Inc ZM (OverWeight, $140 price target) with conservative margins overshadowed by topline concerns.
- The team also mentioned DocuSign, Inc DOCU (EqualWeight, $73 price target), which lacks visibility into growth, and Asana, Inc ASAN (EqualWeight, $35 price target), which is operating at a negative 'Rule of 40'.
- Price Action: CRM shares traded lower by 0.63% at $189.82 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
