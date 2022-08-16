HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 50%; Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- HC Wainwright & Co. cut the price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD from $10 to $5. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Mind Medicine shares rose 2.3% to $0.7164 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James raised Public Storage PSA price target from $365 to $380. Raymond James analyst Jonathan Hughes, however, downgraded the stock from Strong Buy to Outperform. Public Storage shares fell 0.4% to $354.00 in pre-market trading.
- Truist Securities cut Simon Property Group, Inc. SPG price target from $130 to $125. However, Truist Securities analyst Ki Bin Kim maintained a Hold rating on the stock. Simon Property shares rose 0.5% to $113.80 in pre-market trading.
- Needham raised Navitas Semiconductor Corporation NVTS price target from $6 to $8. Needham analyst Quinn Bolton maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Navitas Semiconductor shares rose 3.6% to $6.38 in pre-market trading.
- JP Morgan lowered Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT price target from $7 to $5. JP Morgan analyst Tien-Tsin Huang also downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. Rackspace Technology fell 3.3% to $5.63 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital cut Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK price target from $21 to $18. BMO Capital analyst Ari Klein also downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Park Hotels shares fell 0.9% to close at $15.90 on Monday.
Check out this: U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Walmart, Home Depot Earnings
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.