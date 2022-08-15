This Analyst Boosts Price Target On Dillard's; Also Check Out Some Other Big PT Changes

- JP Morgan raised the price target for Dillard's, Inc. DDS from $210 to $298. Dillard's shares rose 0.9% to $304.42 in pre-market trading.
- Atlantic Equities lowered the price target on Comcast Corporation CMCSA from $60 to $44. Comcast shares fell 1.3% to $39.49 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut Green Dot Corporation GDOT price target from $31 to $25. Green Dot shares fell 1.7% to $23.23 in pre-market trading.
- Keybanc raised the price target on Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC from $390 to $432. Paycom Software shares fell 0.1% to $393.80 in pre-market trading.
- Raymond James reduced price target for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. AVAH from $8 to $6. Aveanna Healthcare shares rose 0.9% to close at $2.14 on Friday.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target on The Honest Company, Inc. HNST from $12 to $8. Honest Company shares rose 0.5% to $3.95 in pre-market trading.
- SVB Leerink cut the price target for Seagen Inc. SGEN from $159 to $152. Seagen shares fell 1.2% to $168.06 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. reduced the price target on Co-Diagnostics, Inc. CODX from $12 to $9. Co-Diagnostics gained 0.7% to $4.51 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on Coupang, Inc. CPNG from $18 to $25. Coupang shares rose 0.9% to $18.71 in pre-market trading.
- B of A Securities boosted the price target on Green Plains Inc. GPRE from $40 to $43. Green Plains shares fell 3.3% to $38.89 in pre-market trading.
