CVS Health To $120? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

- Mizuho raised the price target on CVS Health Corporation CVS from $115 to $120. Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained the stock with a Buy rating. CVS Health shares fell 0.4% to $106.00 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo lowered Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG price target from $2,650 to $2,300. However, Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Booking shares fell 0.5% to $2,110.14 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut Marqeta, Inc. MQ price target from $19 to $13. However, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Marqeta shares fell 0.5% to $8.46 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler raised ON Semiconductor Corporation ON price target from $75 to $90. Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor shares fell 0.2% to $71.04 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse lowered JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. JELD price target from $24 to $20. Credit Suisse analyst Dan Oppenheim maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. JELD-WEN fell 0.1% to $14.02 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA price target from $4 to $2.5. However, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Yi Chen maintained the stock with a Buy rating. Kala Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $0.33 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: U.S. Stock Futures Lower After S&P 500, Nasdaq Record Gains For 4th Consecutive Week
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.