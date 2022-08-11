Elon Musk Is OK Going To Hell: But Does He Believe in God?

Among the topics discussed by Elon Musk on the Full Send Podcast was the meaning of life and if the Tesla Inc TSLA CEO believes in God. Here's what Musk had to say about religion and philosophy.
Musk on Religion: Musk said he was sent to a Hebrew preschool despite not being Jewish and also spent time in Anglican Sunday School as a kid.
“I would say I generally agree with the teaching of Christianity but I’m not religious,” Musk said on the podcast. “I’ve never been particularly religious.”
Musk said principles like turning the other cheek and loving thy neighbor as thyself are “good principles.”
When asked if he believed in God, Musk answered with the following: “Something created the universe, or the universe is here.”
Musk also asked how did the universe come to be: “You could say whatever caused the universe to be is God, depending on your view.”
In May, Musk tweeted that he might die under mysterious circumstances. In a response to if he had found if there was a creator, Musk shared that he's ok with going to Hell.
Thank you for the blessing, but I'm ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022
Musk on Philosophy: Musk also discussed philosophy on the podcast and a topic he likes to discuss, looking deeper at the meaning of life.
Musk said we should expand consciousness and look at the right questions to ask. This could make the “opportunity to understand the meaning of life that much greater.”
The Tesla CEO previously shared thoughts on philosophy in June using “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” one of his favorite books, to illustrate his point.
According to Musk, the book highlighted that we don’t know the right questions to ask. In the book, the answer 42 comes up as a result for the meanings of life.
Musk said we shouldn’t ask what’s the meaning of life, the universe is the answer, but what is in fact the question.
“The real problem is trying to formulate the question,” Musk said. “To understand [the meaning of life], we should expand consciousness and ask better questions.”
Photo: Daniel Oberhous via Flicker
