ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Is Elon Musk Into Psychedelics? Here's What The Tesla CEO Had To Say

by Chris Katje, Benzinga Staff Writer 
August 6, 2022 2:17 PM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • The Tesla CEO supports psychedelics, which he thinks can be helpful in fighting conditions like PTSD and depression.
  • Musk said some antidepressant drugs can turn you into a zombie and not be effective.

The push to legalize psychedelics in more states may have gotten a new public supporter, with the world’s richest man sharing his thoughts and opinions on the benefits.

What Happened: Musk has made several comments on Twitter Inc TWTR in reference to supporting psychedelics for treatment over antidepressants. Musk confirmed that thought process in an interview on the Full Send Podcast.
“I think some of the psychedelics can be pretty helpful for PTSD…and depression,” Musk said.
Musk said some antidepressant drugs can turn you into a zombie and not be effective.
“Psychedelics are like way better for treating depression.”
Musk added that it's crazy to see the many types of mushrooms that can help people and also can be good to eat.
“There are so many different types of mushrooms. Most to eat, some psychedelic, some kill you.”

Related Link: Elon Musk Says He Had To Undergo 'Random Drug Tests' To Prove He Is Not An Addict After Joe Rogan Episode

Why It’s Important: Musk discussed psychedelics with the hosts of the Full Send Podcast after talking about the backlash he received for smoking weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast.
“I had to have random drug tests and stuff after that to prove that I’m not a drug addict,” Musk said.
Musk supports removing non-violent drug offenders from the prison system, something he recently tweeted about and backed on the podcast.

Photo: Created with an image from TED Conference on Flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: depressionelectric vehiclesElon MuskFull Send PodcastJoe RoganNelk BoysPTSDCannabisNewsPsychedelicsMarkets

BENZINGA CANNABIS CONFERENCE

Meet the biggest cannabis industry players and make deals that will push the industry forward.

Featuring live company presentations, insider panels, and unmatched access to networking, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is where cannabis executives and entrepreneurs meet.

Join us September 13-14, 2022 at The Palmer House in Chicago, IL.