Elon Musk On How To Understand The Meaning Of Life And Why We Should Be A Multi-Planet Species

Sustainable energy is important for the long term viability of earth and making life multiplanetary according to a recent interview with Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk. Space and philosophy were among the topics of discussion between Musk and the Tesla Silicon Valley Club.

Musk on Philosophy: One of Elon Musk’s favorite books is “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” by author Douglas Adams. The book was also previously a radio broadcast series, a comic book series, a television series and a movie.

According to Musk, the book highlights that we don’t know the right questions to ask. In the book, the answer 42 comes up as the result for the meaning of life.

Musk said that we shouldn’t ask what’s the meaning of life, the universe is the answer, but what is in fact the question.

“The real problem is trying to formulate the question,” Musk said.

Musk called “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” a “philosophy book disguised as humor.”

“To understand (the meaning of life), we should expand consciousness and ask better questions.”

Musk on Civilizations: Musk discussed civilizations and how they have changed over time and encouraged people to read about the history of civilizations.

The Tesla CEO noted that Earth has been around for five billion years and the universe for 13.8 billion years.

The first writings were 5,000 years ago, meaning if you date civilization from the time of writing it's only 5,000 years old, Musk said.

Musk mentioned the Egyptians having a 2,500-year run until the last person who could read hieroglyphics and the last person who could build pyramids died.

Musk said that we should be a multi-planet species society, but said he has personally not seen evidence of aliens.

“To the best of my knowledge there’s no evidence of aliens,” Musk said.

Musk jokingly added that if there was evidence of aliens, he would ask for more money for SpaceX.

On a more serious note, Musk said that Russia could have nukes pointed at major cities in the U.S.

Musk said we should ensure that life on earth is good.

“And then we can be less dumb about the nature of the universe, I think that’s a sound philosophy.”

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicações and kristian fagerström on Flickr