Roblox's Stock Gets A Price Target Cut By This Analyst; Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

- Truist Securities boosted the price target on Roblox Corporation RBLX from $29 to $45. However, Truist Securities analyst Matthew Thornton maintained the stock with a Hold. Roblox shares fell 1.3% to $48.29 in pre-market trading.
- Jefferies raised monday.com Ltd. MNDY price target from $115 to $140. However, Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained the stock with a Hold rating. monday.com shares fell 3% to $146.00 in pre-market trading.
- Chardan Capital cut price target on uniQure N.V. QURE from $65 to $60. uniQure shares fell 3.7% to $17.93 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays cut the price target for Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN from $100 to $89. Tyson Foods shares rose 0.3% to $80.30 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler cut the price target on Nyxoah S.A. NYXH from $30 to $20. Nyxoah shares fell 0.7% to close at $9.93 on Monday.
- HC Wainwright & Co. lowered price target for Precigen, Inc. PGEN from $10 to $6. Precigen shares fell 2.4% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
- HSBC cut the price target on Qualtrics International Inc. XM from $40 to $20. Qualtrics International shares rose 5.9% to close at $13.34 on Monday.
