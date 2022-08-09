Ben & Jerry's Says Unilever Contradicts Its Social Standing On Issues Of Concern: WSJ

- Ice cream company Ben & Jerry’s board members have appealed to prevent its parent company, Unilever PLC UL, from selling the assets to a local licensee in Israel, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Ben & Jerry’s feels the asset transfer could lead to the brand’s products being used to oppose social issues it supports.
- Unilever announced the sale in June 2022 after coming under pressure over Ben & Jerry’s decision not to sell its products in Jewish settlements in the West Bank and parts of East Jerusalem.
- When Unilever acquired the ice cream brand two decades ago, its independent board formed a unique corporate governance arrangement to protect the brand’s image.
- The report noted Ben & Jerry’s board needed confirmation from the court that Unilever wouldn’t be able to change its social stances without its approval.
- Meanwhile, Unilever said the sale had already closed and that the members of Ben & Jerry’s board had demarcated rights that didn’t give them the power to sue the brand’s parent company.
- Price Action: UL shares are trading lower by 0.50% at $48.18 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
