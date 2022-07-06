Ben & Jerry's Sues Parent Unilever On Israeli business Sale: CNBC

by

Unilever Plc UL owned Ben & Jerry's has sued its owner to stop the sale of its Israeli business to a local licensee, CNBC reported.

owned Ben & Jerry's has sued its owner to stop the sale of its Israeli business to a local licensee, CNBC reported. The move is said to help keep Ben & Jerry's ice cream products available in Israel.

The brand said Unilever decided on the sale without the approval of its independent board.

The report added that a judge on Tuesday denied Ben & Jerry's application for a temporary restraining order but ordered Unilever to show cause by July 14 for why a preliminary injunction should not be issued.

The conflict was set off in 2021 when Ben & Jerry's said it would stop sales in the West Bank territory occupied by Israel since 1967.

Related : Ben & Jerry's Disagrees With Unilever Divesting Brand To Israel Local Licensee: FT

: Ben & Jerry's Disagrees With Unilever Divesting Brand To Israel Local Licensee: FT But Unilever went ahead with the sale as it said it reserved primary responsibility for financial and operational decisions.

Price Action: UL shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $46.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

UL shares are trading higher by 0.35% at $46.00 in premarket on the last check Wednesday. Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral