Ben & Jerry's Disagrees With Unilever Divesting Brand To Israel Local Licensee: FT

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 30, 2022 7:43 AM | 1 min read
  • Yesterday Unilever plc UL sold its Ben & Jerry’s business in Israel to Avi Zinger, the current Israel-based licensee. 
  • Under the terms of Unilever’s acquisition agreement of Ben & Jerry’s in 2000, Ben & Jerry’s was granted rights to make decisions about its social mission. Still, Unilever reserved primary responsibility for financial and operational decisions.
  • The new business arrangement follows a Unilever review of Ben & Jerry’s in Israel after announcing last year its decision to discontinue sales of its ice cream in the West Bank.
  • According to Financial Times, Ben & Jerry’s disagrees with the move to end a row over ice cream sales in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, highlighting the discord between companies.
  • According to the report, the sale ended a year-long dispute over Ben & Jerry’s policy, which had attracted a lawsuit and an aggressive reaction from the Israeli government and U.S. politicians. 
  • The protest by Ben & Jerry’s over Unilever’s decision appears to show the limits of the brand’s independence, Financial Times wrote.
  • Price Action: UL shares are down 1.82% at $44.73 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsLarge CapM&ANewsGeneral