This Stock Is 'One Of The Greatest Performers Since The Show Began': Jim Cramer

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Enterprise Products Partners L.P. EPD is a "terrific stock." He recommended buying shares of the company.
When asked about MP Materials Corp. MP, he said, "I felt good about them, because you know, I think they’re one of the few SPACs that has any staying power."
The "Mad Money" host described Citigroup Inc C as a "very inexpensive stock, but I think it’s going to stay inexpensive." Cramer said he prefers Morgan Stanley MS over the former.
Sunrun Inc. RUN is "too speculative for me," he said.
When asked about Stem, Inc. STEM, he said, "I am not the call when it comes to that energy storage solution business."
Cramer said Cadence Design Systems, Inc. CDNS is "fabulous" and has been "one of the greatest performers since the show began." He added, "I think you’ve got a real winner there."
When asked about Encore Capital Group, Inc. ECPG, Cramer said, "It is too dangerous going into a possible Fed-mandated recession."
