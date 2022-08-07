Elon Musk Predicts 'Mild Recession' For 18 Months, Says US Economy Is 'Past Peak Inflation'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk has said that the U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half.
Speaking at the electric-vehicle maker's annual shareholder meeting last week, Musk said that inflation would "drop rapidly" soon and the U.S. is past peak inflation.
"We will have a recession; I think it will be a relatively mild recession. I would guess it is a mild recession for 18 months or something like that. That would be my best guess right now," he said.
During the meeting, Musk said that Tesla's commodity and component costs are trending downward over the next six months.
Talking about Tesla's need to buy more raw materials often months in advance, Musk said, "We sort of have some insight into where prices are headed over time."
Also Read: Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Should Be 'More Currency-Like,' Responds To Billy Markus On Crypto's Future
"The interesting thing we are seeing now is that most of our commodities, most of the things that go into a Tesla — not all, but more than half — the prices are trending down in six months," he added.
U.S. Inflation is raging at its highest level in more than 40 years. The economy seems to have contracted for two quarters in a row.
According to the Labor Department data released on Friday, the U.S. economy has added about 528,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate has fallen to 3.5%.
Last month, Musk mentioned that Tesla could lower its car prices, but it would depend on inflation.
Musk had said that he had a bad feeling about the economy and would need to cut 10% of jobs at Tesla.
He predicted that a recession in the U.S. could last up to 18 months and said he is concerned about the state of the U.S. economy.
Photo: Created with an image from Steve Jurvetson on Flickr
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.