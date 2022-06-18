ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
BTC/USD
%
ETH/USD
%
ADA/USD
%
DOGE/USD
%
XRP/USD
%
SOL/USD
%
DOT/USD
%
UNI/USD
%
LTC/USD
%
AVAX/USD
%
LINK/USD
%
GRT/USD
%
XLM/USD
%
MATIC/USD
%
AXS/USD
%
FIL/USD
%
VET/USD
%
ATOM/USD
%
Powered bycrypto.com

Elon Musk Says Dogecoin Should Be 'More Currency-Like,' Responds To Billy Markus On Crypto's Future

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 18, 2022 8:37 AM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Billy Markus says people should keep working on Dogecoin adding more utility and security.
  • The meme coin is down by 25% in the last seven days.

The Dogecoin DOGE/USD was created in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus as a joke based on a popular meme portraying a Shiba Inu. 

The crypto coin has garnered much popularity following Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's endorsement of the meme coin as his favorite cryptocurrency. 

Dogecoin has made way for more meme coins such as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Dogelon Mars ELON/USD, and Floki Inu FLOKI/USD, and many more. 

In a recent Tweet, Markus, who goes by the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, outlined how he'd like the Dogecoin community to utilize the crypto. 

Markus also urged people to keep working on the meme coin, adding more utility and security. Elon Musk responded, suggesting that Dogecoin should operate more like a currency.

Also Read: Musk Reacts To Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin Web5 Project, Says Dogecoin Web69 Would Be Fire 

Last month, Markus spoke about the Dogecoin and said that he created DOGE as a "satire" to show "how many dumb coins exist." 

At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.05422, down 5.72% in the last seven days. The crypto has fallend 25% in the past seven days.

Photo: Created with an image from Ministério Das Comunicações on Flickr 

Visit Benzinga's Crypto Homepage - 1,000,000+ depend on Benzinga Crypto every month

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Billy MarkusdogecoinDogelon MarsElon MuskFloki InuShiba InuTeslaCryptocurrencyNewsTop StoriesMarkets