Building Distribution: Is Siyata's Group Of Strategic Business Collaborators Ready To Impact The Push-To-Talk Market?

In 2021, the global push-to-talk market was valued at $29.2 billion — a number that’s expected to increase to $45.2 billion by 2026.

Companies like Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA SYTAW are looking for ways to take advantage of this projected growth by working with distribution companies and major players in the cellular industry. Siyata leverages relationships with several major carriers in international markets and with most of the major carriers in North America. More recently the company announced that it continues to build this network with its latest product offering, with AT&T Inc. T, FirstNet®, Verizon Communications Inc. VZ, Logic Wireless Ltd. and Azetti Networks.

How carriers impact the game: The largest wireless carriers in North America are Verizon and AT&T and Siyata works with both.

As of the first quarter, Verizon had 143 million wireless retail connections, which includes a first responder network of 4.5 million connections and 30,000 public safety agencies.

AT&T reported it had a business customer base of approximately 3 million consumers as of the fourth quarter of 2021. Many of these business connections work in industries such as construction, energy and utility, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, government, defense, travel and hospitality.

In its second-quarter results, AT&T reported that FirstNet® had 3.7 million connections across 21,800 agencies.

Siyata’s latest products, the rugged mission-critical push-to-talk over cellular (PoC) SD7 device and companion in-vehicle device the VK7, are primarily targeted to first responders, and enterprise and government workers whose employees require a sturdy device that operates reliably in harsh environments. The company says the SD7 was designed to bring push-to-talk communications into the 21st century by providing first responders and enterprise clients with a reliable, durable, easy-to-use device with excellent sound quality.

Siyata’s leadership believes that the industry-specific connections possessed by both Verizon and AT&T could potentially open a significant market for the SD7.

Azetti Networks and Logic Wireless are recent examples of non-carrier customers that should provide important connections that can be used to serve a greater number of clients.

Azetti currently serves several large partners that could make good potential customers of Siyata, including Vodafone Group Plc VOD, Millicom International Cellular SA TIGO and Sao Paulo Metro.

Logic Wireless primarily serves clients in nations including the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand with a software platform that enables different types of communication devices to communicate with each other.

For many industries, PoC provides an easy-to-use and reliable form of communication that may help save time and assist in creating more collaborative work environments. Siyata has delivered many innovative PoC solutions and with a growing list of strategic collaborators, the company is prepared to distribute it to a wide and rapidly growing end market.

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Featured photo from www.siyata7.com