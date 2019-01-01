QQQ
Siyata Mobile Inc is engaged in the sale of vehicle mounted, cellular-based communications platforms over advanced 3G (Third generation) mobile networks. The company offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. It acts as a developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden Cellular brand. The company serves cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East. The majority of the company's revenue comes from Israel.

Siyata Mobile Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Siyata Mobile (SYTAW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTAW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Siyata Mobile's (SYTAW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Siyata Mobile.

Q

What is the target price for Siyata Mobile (SYTAW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Siyata Mobile

Q

Current Stock Price for Siyata Mobile (SYTAW)?

A

The stock price for Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTAW) is $0.3499 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Siyata Mobile (SYTAW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Siyata Mobile.

Q

When is Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) reporting earnings?

A

Siyata Mobile does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Siyata Mobile (SYTAW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Siyata Mobile.

Q

What sector and industry does Siyata Mobile (SYTAW) operate in?

A

Siyata Mobile is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.