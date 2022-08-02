ñol

Apple To $177? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 2, 2022 8:01 AM | 1 min read
  • Keybanc raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $173 to $177. However, Keybanc analyst Brandon Nispel maintained the stock with an Overweight. Apple shares fell 0.8% to $160.16 in pre-market trading.
  • Piper Sandler boosted ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ZI price target from $50 to $54. However, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. ZoomInfo shares rose 12.6% to $42.49 in pre-market trading.
  • Stifel cut Matson, Inc. MATX price target from $131 to $93. However, Stifel analyst Benjamin Nolan downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. Matson shares fell 2.6% to $88.85 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham raised ON Semiconductor Corporation ON price target from $60 to $80. However, Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill maintained a Strong Buy rating on the stock. ON Semiconductor shares fell 0.1% to $63.58 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse increased Arista Networks, Inc. ANET price target from $178 to $185. However, Credit Suisse analyst Sami Badri maintained the stock with an Outperform. Arista Networks shares rose 5.4% to $123.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Mizuho boosted Church & Dwight Co., Inc. CHD price target from $63 to $80. However, Mizuho analyst Ann Hynes maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Church & Dwight shares rose 0.7% to $89.20 in pre-market trading.

