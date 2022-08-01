Boeing, Nio And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 22.3% to $489.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Friday.
- AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 19.9% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Friday.
- Pearson plc PSO fell 9.6% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the British education products group backed its profit forecast for the full year.
- HSBC Holdings plc HSBC fell 7.3% to $33.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise rise in profit for the second quarter.
- Tata Motors Limited TTM fell 5.7% to $30.18 in pre-market trading. Tata Motors said it projects strong demand to drive up sales of its cars.
- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares fell 5.2% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 149% on Friday.
- The Boeing Company BA fell 4.6% to $166.59 in pre-market trading after report the FAA approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787.
- Li Auto Inc. LI rose 3.8% to $34.08 in pre-market trading as the company reported a month-over-month decline in July deliveries. The company said its Li L9 SUV launched in late June has received positive feedback from customers.
- NIO Inc. NIO rose 3.2% to $20.37 in pre-market trading as the company said it delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, up 27% year over year.
