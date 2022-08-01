ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Boeing, Nio And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 8:05 AM | 1 min read
  • AMTD Digital Inc. HKD shares fell 22.3% to $489.66 in pre-market trading after jumping 122% on Friday.
  • AMTD IDEA Group AMTD fell 19.9% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after surging 22% on Friday.
  • Pearson plc PSO fell 9.6% to $10.15 in pre-market trading after the British education products group backed its profit forecast for the full year.
  • HSBC Holdings plc HSBC fell 7.3% to $33.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported a surprise rise in profit for the second quarter.
  • Tata Motors Limited TTM fell 5.7% to $30.18 in pre-market trading. Tata Motors said it projects strong demand to drive up sales of its cars.
  • Getty Images Holdings, Inc. GETY shares fell 5.2% to $27.50 in pre-market trading after jumping 149% on Friday.
  • The Boeing Company BA fell 4.6% to $166.59 in pre-market trading after report the FAA approved Boeing's inspection and modification plan to resume deliveries of 787.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI rose 3.8% to $34.08 in pre-market trading as the company reported a month-over-month decline in July deliveries. The company said its Li L9 SUV launched in late June has received positive feedback from customers.
  • NIO Inc. NIO rose 3.2% to $20.37 in pre-market trading as the company said it delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, up 27% year over year.

 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Pre Market GainersTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas