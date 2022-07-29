Roku, Intel And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Roku, Inc. ROKU shares fell 24.3% to $64.45 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results for its second quarter and withdrew its full-year revenue growth guidance. Roku said it expects third-quarter revenue to increase about 3% year-over-year to $700 million.
- DexCom, Inc. DXCM fell 15.5% to $73.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Avantor, Inc. AVTR shares fell 10.2% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Intel Corporation INTC fell 9.8% to $35.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 and FY22 EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD fell 7.7% to $43.50 in pre-market trading in sympathy with Roku, which fell after reporting Q2 financial results and issuing weak guidance.
- Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW fell 7.1% to $99.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 sales guidance below analyst estimates.
- Autohome Inc. ATHM fell 4.7% to $34.80 in pre-market trading. Autohome is expected to report its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2022 on August 3, 2022.
