Cramer Says This Stock Is Losing Money As 'Too Many Companies Doing The Same Thing'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer recommended selling Marqeta Inc MQ adding that "too many companies doing the same thing as they are, and they’re losing money."
Cramer said Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY is moving higher as Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO Warren Buffett bought the stock.
When asked about ICON Plc ICLR, Cramer said, "I love the contract clinical business because you make so much money in it. I think it’s terrific."
Cramer said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA has been "awful for as long as I’ve been doing this show."
Energy Transfer LP ET is "one of the most poorly run companies, but they’re in the greatest industry in the world, so how do you lose? You can’t," he said.
The "Mad Money" host said he has never been a fan of Medifast Inc MED. Cramer said he prefers Nestle NSRGY adding that "Nestle’s more of a health care company," he added.
Cramer recommended buying Texas Instruments Inc TXN.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
