Tesla to $1,175? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes for Thursday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 21, 2022 7:20 AM | 1 min read
  • Mizuho raised Tesla, Inc. TSLA price target from $1,150 to $1,175. However, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Tesla shares rose 3.3% to $766.88 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs reduced IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. IDXX price target from $530 to $435. IDEXX Laboratories shares rose 2.1% to $392.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham cut the price target on Biogen Inc. BIIB from $262 to $250. Biogen shares rose 0.8% to $209.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays boosted Las Vegas Sands Corp. LVS price target from $39 to $43. Las Vegas Sands shares rose 3.5% to $38.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Goldman Sachs lowered Zoetis Inc. ZTS price target from $208 to $202. Zoetis shares fell 0.5% to close at $176.25 on Wednesday.
  • Keybanc reduced PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL price target from $125 to $100. PayPal shares fell 0.3% to $79.99 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: U.S. Stock Futures Lower; Tesla Posts Upbeat Q2 Earnings

